Friday Dec 17 2021
Here's a look at Maryam Nawaz's outfit from Junaid Safdar's valima

Friday Dec 17, 2021

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at her son Junaid Safdars valima. — Instagram/themakeupstudiobysehrish
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at her son Junaid Safdar's valima. — Instagram/themakeupstudiobysehrish

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has once again stolen the limelight at her son Junaid Safdar's much-awaited valima ceremony.

On Friday, Maryam opted to wear a gorgeous, Prussian blue dress for Junaid's reception. In terms of accessories, she chose a gold necklace studded with gemstones and diamonds. 

A selfie was shared on the Instagram page of makeup artist Sehrish, who had the "pleasure of dolling Maryam up."

The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, was held in Lahore on Friday, marking an end to the week-long wedding festivities.

The event was organised at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence, with guests strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them due to security measures, according to the family's spokesperson.

The wedding ceremony was held on Tuesday.

