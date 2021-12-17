Junaid Safdar's valima: A glance at Sharif family members

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz pose with her cousin Hamza Shahbaz (L) and uncle Shahbaz Sharif. — Twitter

The wedding festivities of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar have been making headlines since last week.

Followers have been keeping a close eye on the events and are eagerly waiting for the pictures and videos from the valima ceremony which is currently taking place at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence.

The valima shots took social media by storm as people started going gaga over the looks of the Sharif family members.

Here are some of the glimpses of the valima ceremony which was attended by PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.



Maryam Nawaz posed with her uncle Shahbaz Sharif and cousin Hamza Shabbaz.

Shabaz Sharif reached the venue to attend the valima ceremony of Maryam's son.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb could also be seen posing for photos with the Sharif family.



