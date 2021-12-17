 
Watch: Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif arrive at valima reception

Watch: Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif arrive at valima reception

After the week-long wedding festivities of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar, the valima ceremony took place today in Lahore's Jati Umra.

A clip of the newlywed couple has been posted on Instagram where the couple — along with Maryam Nawaz — could be seen entering the Jati Umra residence surrounded by cameras. Take a look at the video. 

For his reception, Junaid opted for a taupe-coloured sherwani, while the bride, Ayesha Saif, looked stunning in a mint-green outfit that she teamed with a tea-pink duppatta. To complete her look, she chose diamond jewellery and minimal makeup.

According to the family's spokesperson, guests were strictly advised to bring their invitation cards along with them due to security measures. 

Junaid Safdar had tied knots with Ayesha Saif at a luxurious hotel in London back in August. The couple has been celebrating pre-wedding festivities in Pakistan these days. Pictures and videos of the long-awaited valima ceremony have started pouring in on social media and are receiving various compliments. 

