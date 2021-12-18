 
Olivia Munn welcomes first child with John Mulaney

Hollywood star Olivia Munn and her partner John Mulaney have reportedly welcomed their very first child together.

The news of their baby’s birth has been brought to light by TMZ and according to their findings, Munn gave birth to her baby boy in Los Angeles on November 24th.

The 41-year-old started dating Mulaney, 39 shortly after his divorce from artist Anna Marie Tendler was finalized.

Prior to this, the coupe also sat for a number of interviews and admitted that they have been getting pretty “scared” over the thought of becoming new parents.

During one of their earlier interviews on the Today show, Munn addressed her thoughts and admitted, “We talk about the same stuff. Which rocker? What type of crib do you put the baby in? What does the baby wear?”

“Honestly, thank God for Instagram and Facebook and blogs because there’s a lot of moms who put out such great information, and that’s been a saving grace for me.”

