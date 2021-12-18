 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Power projects in line with country’s growing needs: SAPM Khalid Mansoor

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

  • All the power projects are set up in line with the NEPRA policy, says Khalid Mansoor  
  • "We are persuading Chinese and other investors to utilise the huge incentives, including fiscal ones being offered in the SEZs."
  • The government is focused on providing electricity to the Special Economic Zones, says the SAPM. 

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Khalid Mansoor has said that all power generation projects are in line with the country’s growing needs and the government was now focused on providing electricity to the Special Economic Zones.

The SAPM said this while speaking to anchorperson Shahzeb Khanzada in his Friday’s show on Geo News.

Related items

"Power generation projects are not over and above the national requirements," he said, rejecting the narrative propagated to be the major cause of circular debt trap and capacity payment issues. 

Mansoor said all the projects were set up in line with the NEPRA policy.

Rejecting the allegations of corruption in the power projects, the SAPM on CPEC said the Chinese side, as well as the IPPs, strongly protested when the government raised the specter of massive corruption and kickbacks in the power projects, which disturbed them and sought an explanation for the unfounded allegations being raised in the media.

Mansoor said as president of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry comprising 192 MNCs, he would ask them why they were not investing any further in the country. They would say every time due to massive load-shedding and power crisis, any further investment and production increase is not possible. He said as a rule of thumb, globally 30-35% surplus power is a critical prerequisite to ensure sustainable and uninterrupted power supply.

We are persuading the Chinese in particular and other investors in general to utilise the huge incentives, including fiscal ones being offered in the SEZs so as to turn the country into a huge industrial hub.

To a question about the ties between the countries, the SAPM dismissed the impression of any souring of relations between Islamabad and Beijing, and said, "I have cordial relationships with all those working on CPEC from the Chinese side, and also regularly meet the Chinese ambassador too."

More From Pakistan:

Karachi braves coldest night of the year

Karachi braves coldest night of the year
Over 70 cops suspended for violating Karachi police chief's orders

Over 70 cops suspended for violating Karachi police chief's orders
PM Imran Khan holds Bhuttos, Sharifs responsible for Pakistan’s plight in Al Jazeera interview

PM Imran Khan holds Bhuttos, Sharifs responsible for Pakistan’s plight in Al Jazeera interview
Pakistan hosts OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting today

Pakistan hosts OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting today
Schools' winter vacations in Islamabad from January 3

Schools' winter vacations in Islamabad from January 3
Watch: Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif arrive at valima reception

Watch: Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif arrive at valima reception
Junaid Safdar's valima: A glance at Sharif family members

Junaid Safdar's valima: A glance at Sharif family members
Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif rock elegant outfits at valima ceremony

Junaid Safdar, Ayesha Saif rock elegant outfits at valima ceremony
KP announces winter vacations schedule for schools

KP announces winter vacations schedule for schools
This is what the menu at Junaid Safdar's valima looked like

This is what the menu at Junaid Safdar's valima looked like
Here's a look at Maryam Nawaz's outfit from Junaid Safdar's valima

Here's a look at Maryam Nawaz's outfit from Junaid Safdar's valima
Katas Raj temples visit: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan

Katas Raj temples visit: Over 100 Hindu pilgrims arrive in Pakistan

Latest

view all