 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Gas supply thrice a day only’: It is fake news, says Hammad Azhar

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar Friday declared the media reports stating that the government had ordered gas supply only three times a day as "fake news". 

The minister was discussing Pakistan's gas crisis on the Geo News programme Naya Pakistan

"First of all, this fake news [was associated with me] that gas will only be supplied three times a day," he stated. "I was asked in the Senate about it to which I said the government never made any such commitment simply because it is not possible to do so."

The minister said it is not "logistically possible" to cut off gas supply connections in people's homes numerous times of the day to ensure it is available at only three times a day. 

"We did, however, tell the gas companies to try and prioritise gas pressure for domestic consumers three times a day when people prepare breakfast, lunch and dinner," he clarified. 

Azhar said to claim that he made a guarantee or commitment to supply gas three times a day only, is factually wrong. 

When countered by the anchor, the minister said his directives to the gas companies, even today, are that they should try to ensure the supply of gas three times a day.

More From Pakistan:

OIC conference: Pakistan hopes for consensus on Afghanistan crisis

OIC conference: Pakistan hopes for consensus on Afghanistan crisis
Watch: Heroic Sukkur cop rescues puppies from manhole

Watch: Heroic Sukkur cop rescues puppies from manhole
8 killed in Mandi Bahauddin as bus runs over group of people

8 killed in Mandi Bahauddin as bus runs over group of people

Islamabad: 2 robbers dead, three policemen injured in shootout

Islamabad: 2 robbers dead, three policemen injured in shootout
Karachi braves coldest night of the year

Karachi braves coldest night of the year
Over 70 cops suspended for violating Karachi police chief's orders

Over 70 cops suspended for violating Karachi police chief's orders
PM Imran Khan holds Bhuttos, Sharifs responsible for Pakistan’s plight in Al Jazeera interview

PM Imran Khan holds Bhuttos, Sharifs responsible for Pakistan’s plight in Al Jazeera interview
Power projects in line with country’s growing needs: SAPM Khalid Mansoor

Power projects in line with country’s growing needs: SAPM Khalid Mansoor
Pakistan hosts OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting today

Pakistan hosts OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting today
Schools' winter vacations in Islamabad from January 3

Schools' winter vacations in Islamabad from January 3
Watch: Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif arrive at valima reception

Watch: Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif arrive at valima reception
Junaid Safdar's valima: A glance at Sharif family members

Junaid Safdar's valima: A glance at Sharif family members

Latest

view all