Tom Holland 'wants to be' in Euphoria with Zendaya: 'I'm very disappointed'

Saturday Dec 18 2021
Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Tom Holland 'wants to be' with Zendaya in Euphoria: 'I'm very disappointed'

Tom Holland cannot wait to take up a role in girlfriend Zendaya's hit TV series Euphoria.

Speaking to IMDb in a recent interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared that he loves the show and has expressed desire play a part time and again.

"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet and I'm very disappointed," began the star. "I must have come to visit Euphoria 30 times this season."

"I want to be in Euphoria!" exclaimed the 25-year-old again.

Responding to Tom's desire to work in the show, Zendaya said: "I know! Let me talk to some people. HBO! Let's get them on the phone."

The second season of Euphoria is set to debut January 9, 2022. In the series, Zendaya plays 17-year-old Rue Bennett, a high schooler struggling with drug addiction.

