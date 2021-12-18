Priyanka Chopra says working during pandemic was the ‘hardest thing’

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently making waves with her upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections, revealed that filming in the wake of pandemic took an emotional toll on her.



During her recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the Citadel actor expressed, “Shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things I’ve done.”

“While shooting, we lived in a bubble. You went to the set and came back. So, it was kind of lonely. This whole time was emotionally difficult,” she added.

The Quantico actor also opened up on the most prominent impact of the pandemic on her life.

She revealed, “It has made me appreciate the moments I have in my life, not just in my job. I love my job, but now, after 21 years, it's high time I take some time out for myself."

The global star will be seen helming the character of young Sati in the much-anticipated film which also features Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss.