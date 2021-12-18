Beyoncé officially joins TikTok, reaches 440k followers in two days

 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Pop music queen Beyoncé has officially joined TikTok on Thursday. The Crazy In Love crooner arrived on the video-sharing platform with a verified account and racked up a number of followers within no time.

Sony Music U, a college music division of Beyoncé's label Sony, confirmed about her arrival on TikTok a half hour later.

The Beyoncé handle, live on TikTok, has crossed nearly 440 k followers within just two days of its launch.

Although, the Say My Name singer, 40, has not posted anything yet on the platform.

The music company tweeted on Thursday night, “New queen of TikTok has arrived @Beyonce.” In less than an hour, Queen Bey's verified TikTok had amassed over 50K followers.

The Halo singer’s verified account has no images, videos or even a bio, only the username and title “Beyoncé.”

The 28-time Grammy winner is one of many celebrities to recently join the video-sharing app as the social media platform continues to gain popularity. 

