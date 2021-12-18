Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ get a release date

Renowned Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat's film Zindagi Tamasha is finally going to see the light of day in local cinemas in March 2022.

The trailer for the movie, which has been delayed multiple times in the past due to political controversy, has been re-released by production studio Khoosat Films on YouTube.

The film is now slated to release on March 18, 2022 in cinemas across Pakistan.





Renowned TV actress Nimra Bucha also took to her Instagram and revealed the film’s release date. “There’s so much to say about this but shall we just wait and let it speak for itself? Zindagi Tamasha, directed by Sarmad Khoosat, winner of many accolades, out in cinemas in Pakistan on March 18th, 2022. Khuda karay,” she wrote.





Zindagi Tamasha is directed and co-produced by Sarmad and Kanwal Khoosat. The film is written by Nirmal Bano. The cast includes actors; Arif Hassan, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz and Ali Kureshi.

Earlier, Zindagi Tamasha had its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019 and was the first Pakistani film to win the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the festival. It also bagged the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film at the 6th Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) in 2021.



The movie was also Pakistan's official film entry in the International Feature Film Award category for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2020.