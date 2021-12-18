 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' Lagertha actress turns 44

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Vikings Lagertha actress turns 44

Thousands of fans, friends, and family members took to social media to send birthday greetings to Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick who turned 44 on Saturday.

Vikings Lagertha actress turns 44

Winnick, who rose to global fame for her stellar performance in hit TV series "Vikings", took to her Instagram stories to share the wishes from her friends who had posted throwback photos with the talented actress.

She won hearts of millions of people with her role as Lagertha in "Vikings".

She is currently starring in another hit TV show "Big Sky".

More From Entertainment:

Christmas decorations have regal flavour after Queen Elizabeth axes family party

Christmas decorations have regal flavour after Queen Elizabeth axes family party

Prince Charles's charity donations increased due to Prince Harry's statement?

Prince Charles's charity donations increased due to Prince Harry's statement?

Victoria Beckham gives fans glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree: 'Elf is back'

Victoria Beckham gives fans glimpse at her dazzling Christmas tree: 'Elf is back'
Katy Perry admits she ‘always gives’ fashion advice to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry admits she ‘always gives’ fashion advice to Orlando Bloom
Britney Spears’ lawyer slams Jamie Spears’ ‘bullying and attacks'

Britney Spears’ lawyer slams Jamie Spears’ ‘bullying and attacks'
Priyanka Chopra recalls watching ‘The Matrix’ for the first-time in 1999

Priyanka Chopra recalls watching ‘The Matrix’ for the first-time in 1999

Meghan Markle's new photo sparks fury, fans hit back at critics

Meghan Markle's new photo sparks fury, fans hit back at critics
Prince Charles and Camilla send Christmas message, ‘remember older friends’

Prince Charles and Camilla send Christmas message, ‘remember older friends’
Tom Holland reacts to ‘Spider-Man’s comparison to BTS: ‘That’s huge comparison’

Tom Holland reacts to ‘Spider-Man’s comparison to BTS: ‘That’s huge comparison’
Watch: BTS’ stunning ‘Crosswalk Concert’ on Late Late Show with James Corden

Watch: BTS’ stunning ‘Crosswalk Concert’ on Late Late Show with James Corden

Brad Pitt turns 58, channels positivity amid ‘low-key’ birthday bash

Brad Pitt turns 58, channels positivity amid ‘low-key’ birthday bash
Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Latest

view all