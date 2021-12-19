Katrina Kaif showcases her mehendi picture with a glimpse of her honeymoon destination

Newlywed Katrina Kaif gave a close look at her mehendi hands on her social media account. The picture not only flaunted her wedding henna but also hinted at the location of her honeymoon.

The Sooryavanshi actor, who married Vicky Kaushal earlier this month took to her Instagram and shared a close-up shot of her mehendi adorned hands along with a simple caption, a “heart” emoji.

In the post, the 39-year old actor seemed to have jetted out to a seaside getaway post their wedding in Rajasthan. Besides that, Katrina also showed off her traditional chura, leaving the fans in awe.



Within no time, the fans took to the comments section to express their love for the Bollywood diva.

Many of the fans posted heart and fire emojis, some praised the design. While many tried to search for Vicky’s name in the design.

One fan asked, “Vicky Ka naam kahaa hai mehendi mein (Where is Vicky's name in the mehendi?)”

Another one tried to guess the honeymoon spot and commented, “So Maldives it was,” the fan said.