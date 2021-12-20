 
Scarlett Johansson reveals daughter 'has no interest' in little brother

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on her daughter’s blooming dynamic with her brand new baby brother.

The actor weighed in on it all while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on The Tonight Show.

There she started off by admitting that her daughter truly has ‘no time’ for her baby brother because of her “very active social calendar.”

The tiny tyke, Cosmo, whom Johansson shares with husband Colin Jost has had “absolutely” no impact on her seven-year-old whatsoever.

She was even quoted saying, "She has a lot going on in her life. She's got a very active social calendar, so she's not as interested in the baby as, I don't know, let's say, like, any other thing really?"

Not only that, Rose is also at the age now where she finds her mother to be ‘utterly embarrassing’ specifically since she has a bad habit of “exaggerating.”

While explaining how such an interaction would usually go Johansson admitted, "I do a little dance when the school bus pulls up, and she doesn't like that. Of course, then I exaggerate it even further."

Plus, with her also having entered a phase of life where being told what to do elicites tantrums left and right, "To me, I'm like, I'm not going to argue with her about it. That just seems like a conversation that's not going anywhere good."

