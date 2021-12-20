Major development: New Zealand to tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (left) and New Zealand captain Ton Latham hold the trophy for the ODI series. Photo: PCB Twitter

LAHORE: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has confirmed it will tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23, as per the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) media release.

"New Zealand Cricket has confirmed it will tour Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs in December/January 2022-23 as part of the Future Tours Programme and will return in April 2023 for 10 white-ball matches to make up for the September 2021 abandoned tour," reads a statement by the PCB.

The announcement followed discussions between the NZC and PCB chairmen.

The two Tests and three ODIs will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, respectively.

New Zealand's second outing will feature the Black Caps in two additional ODIs and will now comprise five ODIs and five T20Is that will count towards the ICC Rankings.



The two boards will work together to finalise the dates for the upcoming tours, stated the PCB.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja expressed his pleasure at the development. "This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have and reconfirms Pakistan’s status as an important member of the cricket fraternity," he said.

NZC Chief Executive David White said the bond between the two boards was strengthened courtesy of some "very fruitful and constructive discussions" in Dubai between the chairmen of the two boards.

"It’s good to be going back," he said.

It will be a busy time for Pakistan, at home, from March 2022 to April 2023 as the Men in Greee will host eight Tests, 11 ODIs and 13 T20Is against Australia, England and New Zealand.