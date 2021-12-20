 
Monday Dec 20 2021
Coke Studio Season 14: Complete list of artists dropped!

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Coke Studio season 14 is back with a bang!

The much-awaited music show, that manages to leave fans swooning every year, has announced its artist line-up this year with the hope to cater to young and old generations.

In a press release, VP Coca Cola Pakistand and Afghanistan Fahad Ashraf said: “The Coke Studio platform has evolved this season. Whereas the values are the same but we are now leaning into the future by including the GenZ sound very deliberately. It is about time that we sync our cords with what the youngsters what. Nostalgia has its place in Season 14 but so does the firepower of a sound never been heard before.”

With that, the performers for the year are:

  • Abdullah Siddiqui
  •  Abida Parveen
  •  Ali Sethi
  •  Ameer Baksh
  •  Arooj Aftab
  •  Asfar Hussain
  •  Atif Aslam
  •  Butt Brothers
  • Eva B
  • Faisal Kapadia
  • Faris Shafi
  • Hasan Raheem
  • Justin Bibis
  • Kaifi Khalil
  • Karakoram
  • Lahore Jazz Ensemble
  • Meesha Shafi
  • Momina Mustehsan
  • Naseebo Lal 
  • Quratulain Baloch
  • Shaegill, Soch
  • Talal Qureshi
  • Talha Anjum
  •  Wahab Bugti
  • Young Stunners
  • Zain Zohaib Qawwals.


