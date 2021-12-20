Kartik Aaryan pokes fun at co-star Kriti Sanon in new post

 
Showbiz
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are currently busy in shooting of their upcoming movie Shehzada. Meanwhile, Kartik posted a photo with Kriti along with a disclaimer on Sunday.

The Dhamaka actor took to his Instagram to share a picture with the Mimi actor and also revealed why he uploaded this picture.

In the picture both the actors could be seen sitting together wearing black goggles and posing for the cameras. Sharing the picture the 31-year-old actor wrote,

"Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai (I put mine and Rohit's post and Kriti has forced me to share this post)!”

To which Kriti immediately responded and wrote, “Wattt??? Haha... You know that's a lie !! And you know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO kaun hai (And you know who has the biggest FOMO between us). Kartik FOMO Aaryan." Kartik replied to her comment and wrote, “FOMO toh hota hai (FOMO happens).” (sic)

Celebrity makeup artist Adrian also took a jibe and said, “Very bad @kartikaaryan she has no right to bully you.”

Kartik replied to his comment, “Seriously".

