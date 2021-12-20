 
pakistan
'Tabdeeli ja rahi hai': Maryam takes a swipe at PTI after unexpected results in LB polls

  • Maryam says the tabdeeli (change) that the PTI had promised is approaching its end, that too in a humiliating way.
  • Says govt has pushed 220 million people of the country into problems such "as inflation, lawlessness, and incompetence."
  • Says the masses have been cursing the government due to the problems they are facing.

Amid the ongoing local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Monday took a jibe at the PTI for its losses and said that the change that the party had promised is approaching its end, that too in a humiliating fashion. 

"Change is not coming — it is going," she wrote on Twitter, referring to  PTI's famous slogan "tabdeeli aa nahi rahi, tabdeeli aa gai hay" (change is not coming, it has already arrived).

She further said that the promised tabdeeli is approaching its end, that too in a disgraceful and humiliating fashion. 

The government has pushed 220 million people of the country into problems such "as inflation, lawlessness, and incompetence," as a result of which the masses have been cursing the government, she said.

Opposition bags 2 of 4 mayoral seats, PTI in danger of losing third

The Opposition parties have bagged two out of four mayoral seats in Khyber Pakhtunkwa's ongoing local body elections, while the ruling PTI is in danger of losing the third one as well, according to unofficial results.

Awami National Party's (ANP) Himayatullah has been elected as the mayor in Mardan, JUI-F's Sher Zaman has been elected from Kohat, while the results from Peshawar and Bannu are still awaited.

However, JUI-F's candidate Zubair Ali is in the lead in the Peshawar mayoral election, as he has received 62,388 votes, according to unofficial results from 515 out of 521 polling stations.

PTI's Mohammad Rizwan has amassed 50,659 votes and ANP's Sher Zaman has bagged 49,596 votes, according to unofficial results.

There are five city councils in the province, however, the elections are taking place only on four as the polls in Dera Ismail Khan were postponed after ANP's candidate for mayor, Umar Khattab Sherani was shot dead.

In the 64 tehsil council unofficial results obtained so far, the JUI-F has emerged victorious in 14 tehsil council seats while the PTI has won in 10.

The ANP and independent candidates have won in five seats each from the tehsil councils while PML-N has won in only one tehsil council seat so far.

Unofficial results further confirm that the Jamaat-e-Islami has won a single seat in the tehsil council elections as well. 

