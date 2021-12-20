 
pakistan
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi: Robber accidently kills partner at crime scene

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

  • A mugger was killed by his partner by mistake in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area.
  • Two street criminals were trying to rob a delivery boy named Faisal Ayaz, say police.
  • One of the dacoits opened fire on the delivery boy but ended up killing his own partner by mistake.

KARACHI: A mugger was killed by his partner by mistake in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar area on Monday during a robbery.

According to a report by Geo News, two street criminals were trying to rob a delivery boy named Faisal Ayaz near Darul Sehat hospital at gunpoint. Upon his resistance, one of the dacoits opened fire on the delivery boy but ended up killing his own partner by mistake.

According to the statement issued by the police, the bullet touched Faisal's ear and slightly injured him but he is in a stable condition. 

"The body of the robber hasn't been identified yet and is shifted to a hospital for an autopsy," the police said, adding that the robber who shot his accomplice fled the scene shortly afterwards.

An investigation into the matter is underway and a search for the assailant is also being carried out.

