Queen Elizabeth planning last minute dash to ‘salvage’ Christmas

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly been trying her level best to salvage her annual Christmas plans with the Royal Family.

Sources close to the Daily Mirror made this claim public during their candid chat with the outlet and was quoted saying, "The Queen and the rest of the family are mindful the situation is ever-changing and many thousands of families may also be affected.”

The insider also went on to say, "A decision on whether the Queen travels as planned will be made as soon as possible.

"If alternative arrangements need to be made, right up to the last minute as per Government advice, Her Majesty will lead from the front."

This news comes shortly after the Queen cancelled her usual Sunday service at Windsor in light of the growing covid-19 crisis.