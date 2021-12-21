Yorkshire County Cricket Club partners with Lahore Qalandars

Under new partnership, Haris Rauf will join YCCC as its overseas professional for the 2022 season

Yorkshire Cricket Interim Managing Director Darren Gough (L), Lahore Qalandars Chief Operating Officer Sameen Rana and Yorkshire Country Cricket Club Chair Professor The Lord Patel of Bradfor OBE.— Lahore Qalandars

A friendly game between the two sides will be played on January 16, 2022 in Lahore.

Friendly match will be subject to an independent risk assessment, including consideration of changing COVID-19 rules.

Haris Rauf will join YCCC as its overseas professional for the 2022 season.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on Wednesday announced that it has entered into a partnership with Pakistan Super League (PSL) team, Lahore Qalandars.

According to a notification issued by the Lahore-based franchise, the partnership will include a player exchange programme to enable international players to learn from each other, starting with Haris Rauf joining Yorkshire as an overseas player.

“Moreover, scholarships will be provided to young, aspiring players from Yorkshire travelling to, training, and playing in Lahore, including access to the Qalandars’ first-class facilities, as well as opportunities for young people from Pakistan to come to Yorkshire,” the statement read.

Under the partnership, a friendly game between the two sides will be played on January 16, 2022, in Lahore at the world-famous Ghaddafi Stadium.

Lahore Qalandar believes that the pairing of the two clubs aims to enable mutual learning, development, and support at all levels, and a commitment to developing more accessible pathways to cricket for aspiring players from all backgrounds across Yorkshire.

“The Qalandars has set a strong precedent when it comes to executing effective player exchange programmes, with successful partnerships with several Australian Big Bash League teams, enabling several exchanged players to demonstrate their international pedigree,” the statement read.

The first iteration of this exchange programme will be the joining of Haris Rauf from the Qalandars to join Yorkshire County Cricket Club as its overseas professional for a period of the 2022 season.

Another key element of this partnership is an opportunity to learn from the Lahore Qalandars’ Players Development Program (PDP).

“The partnership between YCCC and Lahore Qalandars will be launched with a friendly game between the two sides on January 16, 2022, in Lahore, following last year’s Lahore Qalandars versus Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) match.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that the friendly match will be subject to an independent risk assessment, including consideration of changing COVID-19 rules, regulations and guidance.

Speaking on the occasion, Yorkshire County Cricket Club Chair Professor Lord Patel said: “The work the Lahore Qalandars do both on and off the pitch is remarkable and can serve as a benchmark for clubs around the world – ours included – for how best to spot, foster and support talent at all levels in the game of cricket.”

“I am thrilled to welcome the exceptionally talented Haris Rauf to our club. I am also excited by the opportunity to learn from the inspirational Players Development Programme,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars Director of Cricket Aqib Javed said: “How we have worked and continue to work with clubs around the world when it comes to exchanging players should be a model that many clubs look to follow.

“It allows for increased diversity, the sharing of skills and expertise and all of these lead to positive cultures in which excellence thrives,” he added.