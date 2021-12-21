 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad on December 21, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad on December 21, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

  • Chaudhry links JUI's win in local body polls to Pakistan's potential "downfall".
  • Says "misfortune" that JUI has won in polls "due to our faults".
  • Maryam Nawaz does not "have much of a political standing", he says.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam scoring big in the first phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is "unfortunate".

This will spell the country's "downfall" as a party "that is against women's rights and is a supporter of extremist policies when it comes to religion" has won the local body polls, Chaudhry said, while addressing a post-cabinet press conference.

The information minister said it was "misfortune that a party that should have been dismantled", won in the local body polls because of "our mistakes".

The Opposition parties, particularly JUI, have taken an unassailable lead in Khyber Pakhtunkwa's ongoing local body elections, leaving PTI behind, according to unofficial results.

The ruling party could not grab a single mayor seat, winning in only one tehsil in Peshawar out of six tehsils.

Awami National Party's (ANP) Himayatullah has been elected as the mayor in Mardan with 56,458 votes, followed by the JUI-F's Amanat Shah Haqqani with 49,938 votes, according to unofficial results. JUI's candidates secured the remaining three seats of mayor in Kohat, Bannu, and Peshawar, according to unofficial results.

The results, however, for the election of mayor in Peshawar have been stopped by the ECP on account of postponement of polling on some polling stations due to disruption in law and order on election day there.

Jibes at Opposition leaders

In response to a question about PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, the information minister said that she "does not have much of a political standing".

Speaking about former president Asif Ali Zardari's recent speech in Nawabshah where he slammed the government's policies, Chaudhry said: "If they even see the potential of a deal, all of them rush with their polish."

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab govt announces winter vacations schedule for universities

Punjab govt announces winter vacations schedule for universities

OIC, int'l community acknowledge Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan: PM

OIC, int'l community acknowledge Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan: PM
Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Babur Cruise Missile 1B: ISPR

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Babur Cruise Missile 1B: ISPR
Pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away

Pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away
KP local govt elections: Maryam Nawaz asks PM Imran Khan to go home

KP local govt elections: Maryam Nawaz asks PM Imran Khan to go home

Why has the internet speed slowed down in Pakistan?

Why has the internet speed slowed down in Pakistan?
General election 2023: The voting patterns in urban and rural Punjab

General election 2023: The voting patterns in urban and rural Punjab
'Wrong candidate selection' major cause for PTI's loss, concedes PM Imran Khan

'Wrong candidate selection' major cause for PTI's loss, concedes PM Imran Khan
IHC disposes of petition seeking PM Imran Khan's disqualification

IHC disposes of petition seeking PM Imran Khan's disqualification
KP LG polls a chance for PTI to change its strategy, eliminate shortcomings: Shibli Faraz

KP LG polls a chance for PTI to change its strategy, eliminate shortcomings: Shibli Faraz
KP local govt elections: JUI-F takes unassailable lead as PTI suffers major setback

KP local govt elections: JUI-F takes unassailable lead as PTI suffers major setback
Sialkot lynching: CII demands exemplary punishment for culprits

Sialkot lynching: CII demands exemplary punishment for culprits

Latest

view all