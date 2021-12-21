JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a post-cabinet press conference in Islamabad on December 21, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

Chaudhry links JUI's win in local body polls to Pakistan's potential "downfall".

Says "misfortune" that JUI has won in polls "due to our faults".

Maryam Nawaz does not "have much of a political standing", he says.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam scoring big in the first phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is "unfortunate".



This will spell the country's "downfall" as a party "that is against women's rights and is a supporter of extremist policies when it comes to religion" has won the local body polls, Chaudhry said, while addressing a post-cabinet press conference.

The information minister said it was "misfortune that a party that should have been dismantled", won in the local body polls because of "our mistakes".

The Opposition parties, particularly JUI, have taken an unassailable lead in Khyber Pakhtunkwa's ongoing local body elections, leaving PTI behind, according to unofficial results.

The ruling party could not grab a single mayor seat, winning in only one tehsil in Peshawar out of six tehsils.

Awami National Party's (ANP) Himayatullah has been elected as the mayor in Mardan with 56,458 votes, followed by the JUI-F's Amanat Shah Haqqani with 49,938 votes, according to unofficial results. JUI's candidates secured the remaining three seats of mayor in Kohat, Bannu, and Peshawar, according to unofficial results.

The results, however, for the election of mayor in Peshawar have been stopped by the ECP on account of postponement of polling on some polling stations due to disruption in law and order on election day there.

Jibes at Opposition leaders

In response to a question about PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, the information minister said that she "does not have much of a political standing".

Speaking about former president Asif Ali Zardari's recent speech in Nawabshah where he slammed the government's policies, Chaudhry said: "If they even see the potential of a deal, all of them rush with their polish."

