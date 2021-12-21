Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities with mayun, qawwali: Watch

File Footage

TV actor Mariam Ansari is gearing up to finally settle in with husband Owais Khan and kicked off her wedding festivities over the weekend with a mayun and qawwali night.



The Romeo Weds Heer actor, who tied the knot with Owais earlier in February, had a traditional mayun ceremony with her close friends and family in attendance.

Mariam chose a gorgeous yellow ensemble for the night.

The mayun was followed by a qawwali night on Monday, where Mariam was seen decked out in a stunning silver-grey Elan number.

She was seen grooving away to the beats with husband Owais, who chose a traditional cream look with an orange jacket.



Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari was also seen shaking a leg at his sister’s qawwali event alongside his fiancé, actor Saboor Aly.

