 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities with mayun, qawwali: Watch

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

TV actor Mariam Ansari is gearing up to finally settle in with husband Owais Khan and kicked off her wedding festivities over the weekend with a mayun and qawwali night.

The Romeo Weds Heer actor, who tied the knot with Owais earlier in February, had a traditional mayun ceremony with her close friends and family in attendance.

Mariam chose a gorgeous yellow ensemble for the night.

The mayun was followed by a qawwali night on Monday, where Mariam was seen decked out in a stunning silver-grey Elan number.

She was seen grooving away to the beats with husband Owais, who chose a traditional cream look with an orange jacket.

Mariam’s brother Ali Ansari was also seen shaking a leg at his sister’s qawwali event alongside his fiancé, actor Saboor Aly.

Watch:



