Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Former prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto. — AFP/File

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on December 27 (Monday) on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the provincial government, December 27 has been declared a public holiday throughout the province.

“All offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils falling under the administrative control of the provincial government would remain closed on the day,” the notification read.



However, essential services and those engaged in COVID-19 emergency/vaccination duties would remain open.

On Monday, Sindh government also announced December 25 (Saturday) a public holiday on account of the birth of Pakistan's founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to mark the festivities of Christmas.