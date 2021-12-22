Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer

Akshay Kumar’s super-hit film Rowdy Rathore is retuning on big screens once again with its sequel to win over million hearts, confirmed KV Vijayendra Prasad.

The film that hit theatres in 2012 proved to be a blockbuster and now the film-makers are gearing up to launch another instalment.

During his conversation with Mid Day, Prasad revealed that he has started working on the script after the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for the project.

The screen writer shared, “I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab approached me to write the sequel.”

The RRR writer also revealed that the scripting work is in the final steps. “I should be able to complete the script soon,” he added.