Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber songs with friends: Watch

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber’s songs with friends: Watch

Alia Bhatt was seen shaking a leg at the wedding of her school friend Meghna Goyal.

The Raazi actor attended the nuptials of her friend and danced to Justin Bieber songs along with her friends.

Have a look:

Taking to Instagram, several of them shared glimpses inside the festivities including the 28-year-old actor who shared a candid picture of the newlywed couple.

In the videos and pictures Alia looked happy and could be seen donning a silver shimmery outfit and styling it with silver accessories. Initially, she tied her hair back but at the time of dancing, she opted to keep it loose.

On the work front, Alia has been travelling to Hyderabad and Delhi for the promotions of her films Brahmastra and RRR.

