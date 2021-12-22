 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber songs with friends: Watch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber’s songs with friends: Watch
Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber’s songs with friends: Watch

Alia Bhatt was seen shaking a leg at the wedding of her school friend Meghna Goyal.

The Raazi actor attended the nuptials of her friend and danced to Justin Bieber songs along with her friends. 

Have a look:

Taking to Instagram, several of them shared glimpses inside the festivities including the  28-year-old actor who shared a candid picture of the newlywed couple. 

In the videos and pictures Alia looked happy and could be seen donning a silver shimmery outfit and styling it with silver accessories. Initially, she tied her hair back but at the time of dancing, she opted to keep it loose.

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber songs with friends: Watch
Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber songs with friends: Watch

On the work front,  Alia has been travelling to Hyderabad and Delhi for the promotions of her films Brahmastra and RRR. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot
Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer

Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer
Mahira, Ayeza, Sajal Aly nominated for 100 most beautiful faces list

Mahira, Ayeza, Sajal Aly nominated for 100 most beautiful faces list
Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities with mayun, qawwali: Watch

Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities with mayun, qawwali: Watch

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are loved-up in new birthday post: See

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are loved-up in new birthday post: See
Gauri Khan receives sweet Christmas gift & a note from Farah Khan

Gauri Khan receives sweet Christmas gift & a note from Farah Khan

Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she attends BBF’s Haldi ceremony

Alia Bhatt is all smiles as she attends BBF’s Haldi ceremony

Happy Birthday Mahira Khan! Actor celebrates special day with son: Watch

Happy Birthday Mahira Khan! Actor celebrates special day with son: Watch
Priyanka Chopra said yes to Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' on this condition

Priyanka Chopra said yes to Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' on this condition

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ is not in the works, says Kabir Khan

Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’ is not in the works, says Kabir Khan

Latest

view all