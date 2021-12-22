 
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
Sara Ali Khan says she, mom Amrita Singh do not discuss marriage

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

Actor Sara Ali Khan who is gearing up for her next release Atrangi Re has recently touched upon her marriage plan with Mashable India.

The Coolie No. 1 actor appeared for an interview where she revealed that she and her mother Amrita Singh do not discuss anything about the actor’s marriage plans.

Sharing the reason, Sara said: “Mom wants me to focus on work.” 

It all happened when Sara, 26, was asked if she likes to keep her personal life to herself to which she replied, “It's nobody else's business.” 

She went on to add, “People talk about equations when they reach a level of seriousness. When there is something to speak about, it will be spoken about.”

On the work front, Sara is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re which will hit the theaters on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Aanand L Rai-directed film also stars Akshay Kumar

