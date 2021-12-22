 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone sports casual look when out for dubbing session

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone keeps a casual look as she gets snapped out of a dubbing session
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone keeps a casual look as she gets snapped out of a dubbing session 

Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone has been in headlines this week after the announcement of the title and teaser of her film Gehraiyaan.  

Amid all this, Deepika was spotted in the city on Wednesday after a dubbing session.

The Om Shaanti Om actor appeared to be leaving a dubbing studio and the paparazzi caught up with her while she was leaving.

In the photos, the RamLeela actor is seen waving to the paps and keeping her mask up amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She is seen clad in a black top with cool pair of shades. 

Deepika’s hair was tightly knotted in a bun and managed to look fresh after the dubbing session.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush: ‘most supportive friend’

Sara Ali Khan gushes over Dhanush: ‘most supportive friend’
Sara Ali Khan says she, mom Amrita Singh do not discuss marriage

Sara Ali Khan says she, mom Amrita Singh do not discuss marriage
Sara Ali Khan says Ananya Panday was her junior in school

Sara Ali Khan says Ananya Panday was her junior in school
Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film ‘83’ to be ‘tax-free’ in Delhi

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot

Tiger Shroff drops picture of his eye injury amid ‘Ganapath: Part 1’ shoot
Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber songs with friends: Watch

Alia Bhatt shakes a leg on Justin Bieber songs with friends: Watch
Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Sara Ali Khan reveals the ‘most rude comment’ she ever received

Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer

Script of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Rowdy Rathore 2’ is in the process, confirms the writer
Mahira, Ayeza, Sajal Aly nominated for 100 most beautiful faces list

Mahira, Ayeza, Sajal Aly nominated for 100 most beautiful faces list
Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities with mayun, qawwali: Watch

Mariam Ansari kicks off wedding festivities with mayun, qawwali: Watch

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are loved-up in new birthday post: See

Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal are loved-up in new birthday post: See
Gauri Khan receives sweet Christmas gift & a note from Farah Khan

Gauri Khan receives sweet Christmas gift & a note from Farah Khan

Latest

view all