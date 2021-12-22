Deepika Padukone sports casual look when out for dubbing session

PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone keeps a casual look as she gets snapped out of a dubbing session

Bollywood sensation Deepika Padukone has been in headlines this week after the announcement of the title and teaser of her film Gehraiyaan.

Amid all this, Deepika was spotted in the city on Wednesday after a dubbing session.

The Om Shaanti Om actor appeared to be leaving a dubbing studio and the paparazzi caught up with her while she was leaving.

In the photos, the RamLeela actor is seen waving to the paps and keeping her mask up amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She is seen clad in a black top with cool pair of shades.



Deepika’s hair was tightly knotted in a bun and managed to look fresh after the dubbing session.