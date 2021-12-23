Meet Adeel Rana, the first Pakistani-American to be appointed NYPD deputy inspector

Adeel Rana poses for a picture after his appointment as NYPD deputy inspector. Photo: Pakistan Embassy US

The New York Police Department (NYPD) appointed its first ever Pakistani-American deputy inspector when Adeel Rana was elevated to the post from precinct commanding officer on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Embassy in the US tweeted about the development, congratulating Rana for the achievement.

Rana took to Twitter to share a video from the ceremony in which he was promoted to the rank of deputy inspector. As his name was called out, many of his colleagues in attendance could be heard shouting in joy.

Last year, Rana made history when he became the first Muslim American to be appointed as Commanding Officer of a precinct in the force’s history.

Expressing his excitement, Captain Rana had said he was feeling proud to be able to lead the best men and women of the great department.

“Together we can make a difference. It is a historical event and a great day for America!!!” he had said.