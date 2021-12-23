Esra Bilgic goes head-to-toe desi in unseen photo with Arsalan Butt

 
By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Esra Bilgic dresses up for Mehendi in ethnic wear with actor Arsalan Butt
Esra Bilgic dresses up for Mehendi in ethnic wear with actor Arsalan Butt

Turkish star Esra Bilgic is joining Pakistani actor Arsalan Butt for special project.

The famous Halime Sultan from Dirilis: Ertugrul, is spotted in ethnic wear as she decks up for a Mehendi event for a latest TVC shoot.

"The Beautiful Encounter!You’re a world class Artist with even bigger heart! May Allah safeguard you from evil eye!  Much love & respect for you," captioned Arsalan Butt alongside his photo with Esra Bilgic.

Esra, who had donned a red banarsi wear for the camera, kept her hair wavy with minimalist jewellery. Arsalan on the other hand donned a purple shalwar kameez paired with a vibrant waistcoat. 

Take a look:


