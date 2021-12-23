 
Iqra Aziz drops first photo of son Kabir: 'Happy 5months my baby boy'

Iqra Aziz officially introduces son Kabir with adorable Instagram photo: It’s time
Iqra Aziz officially introduces son Kabir with adorable Instagram photo: 'It’s time'

Actor Iqra Aziz has sparked excitement on social media after officially introducing son Kabir to her fans.

Iqra, who shares her little one with husband Yasir Hussain, kept her childs photos under wraps for all these months. The Khuda Aur Mohabbat has now found the perfect day to give fans a glimpse of her bundle of joy, as Kabir turns 5-months-old. 

"Meet #kabirhussainOur hearts are full of love and we thought it’s time to share it with you All.Happy 5months my baby boy. Special thanks to @sobabyphotography for the beautiful photoshoot for kabir when he was 3months," captioned Iqra as she dropped an adorable photo of her tot in a cane basket.

Iqra's fans were quick to shower love on the newborn, deeming Kabir as cute as his mother.

"He is so cutee MashaAllah," wrote one Instagram user. "Awwww mashaAllha," added another while a third one wrote: "He is so pretty like you!"

