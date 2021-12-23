Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

File Footage





While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have their royal title, they have been crowned as the world’s most "talked about royals" of 2021.

The controversial couple has been given the title after headlining throughout the year.

It comes after their high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey which according to Birmingham Live, was the “most talked about royal moment” of the year.

The study found that people looked Harry and Meghan up online 64% more than any other royal couple.

In comparison to Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were searched up around 367% more in 2021 even after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.