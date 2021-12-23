 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle beat Prince William, Kate Middleton in popularity title

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

File Footage


While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer have their royal title, they have been crowned as the world’s most "talked about royals" of 2021.

The controversial couple has been given the title after headlining throughout the year.

It comes after their high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey which according to Birmingham Live, was the “most talked about royal moment” of the year.

The study found that people looked Harry and Meghan up online 64% more than any other royal couple.

In comparison to Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were searched up around 367% more in 2021 even after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family. 

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'

Scott Disick relationship made Amelia Hamlin lose 'sense of self'
Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day

Clarence House confirms Charles to join Queen on Christmas Day
Travis Barker gets a love note and doodle from Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker gets a love note and doodle from Kourtney Kardashian
Kate Middleton's new video features reindeer despite criticism from animal rights activists

Kate Middleton's new video features reindeer despite criticism from animal rights activists

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may reveal Lilibet on family Christmas card

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may reveal Lilibet on family Christmas card
Nick Jonas praises ‘amazing’ wife Priyanka Chopra after ‘The Matrix’ release

Nick Jonas praises ‘amazing’ wife Priyanka Chopra after ‘The Matrix’ release
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas plans ft. expensive gifts, parade
Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music

Kate Middleton braved through pandemic by confiding in music
Kanye or Pete? Kim Kardashian confused over her Christmas date

Kanye or Pete? Kim Kardashian confused over her Christmas date
Meghan Markle 'frantically' squeezes in last minute Christmas shopping

Meghan Markle 'frantically' squeezes in last minute Christmas shopping
Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes

Kate Middleton hosts special Christmas Carol concert for unsung Covid heroes
Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

Wedding photography: Irfan Ahson talks about modern day trends

Latest

view all