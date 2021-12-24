Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore

KP private schools barred from charging annual and admission fees. Photo:File

KP private schools barred from charging annual, admission fees.

Charging admission or annual fees by private schools would be a violation of Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act.



Schools will be prosecuted for contempt of court if Act is violated.

Following the Peshawar High Court's decision, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has barred private schools from charging admission and annual fees, reported Geo News on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the PSRA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, charging admission or annual fees by private schools would be a violation of the Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act and the decision of the Peshawar High Court, and such schools would be prosecuted not only for contempt of court but also against KP's Private Schools Regulatory Authority Act.

The statement read that action will be taken against schools found guilty of violating the Act under SRA Regulation 2018.



KP announces winter vacations schedule for schools

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday announced that the winter vacations for educational institutions in plain areas will be observed from January 3, 2021, to January 12, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all educational institutions in hilly areas will observe winter break from December 24, 2021, to February 28, 2022.