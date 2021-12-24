WATCH: Waqar Younis grooves to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a wedding

After former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, his peer Waqar Younis was also spotted shaking a leg with his wife Dr Faryal at an event during the wedding festivities of his brother-in-law.



A video of Waqar grooving on the dance floor to popular Bollywood dance number 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' went viral on social media.

The event took place recently in Karachi.

Earlier, a video of former Pakistan captain and ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan shaking a leg with actor Ali Ansari was doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Moin Khan could be seen dancing with Ali Ansari at a wedding event while a group of people, including Ansari's fiance, actress Saboor Aly, filmed the two from her mobile phone.

Moin Khan's son Owais and Ali Ansari's sister, Maryam Ansari, got married recently.

Other videos of Moin's son and star batsman Azam Khan dancing with his father have also gone viral on social media.

Ali Ansari has been a part of a string of hit drama serials broadcast on Geo Entertainment while his sister, Maryam Ansari, has also acted in several high-profile drama serials.