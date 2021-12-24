 
sports
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Waqar Younis grooves to 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' at a wedding

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

After former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan, his peer Waqar Younis was also spotted shaking a leg with his wife Dr Faryal at an event during the wedding festivities of his brother-in-law.

A video of Waqar grooving on the dance floor to popular Bollywood dance number 'Dilli Wali Girlfriend' went viral on social media.

The event took place recently in Karachi.

Earlier, a video of former Pakistan captain and ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan shaking a leg with actor Ali Ansari was doing the rounds on social media.

Read more: Moin Khan shakes a leg with actor Ali Ansari at son's wedding

In the video, Moin Khan could be seen dancing with Ali Ansari at a wedding event while a group of people, including Ansari's fiance, actress Saboor Aly, filmed the two from her mobile phone.

Moin Khan's son Owais and Ali Ansari's sister, Maryam Ansari, got married recently.

Other videos of Moin's son and star batsman Azam Khan dancing with his father have also gone viral on social media.

Ali Ansari has been a part of a string of hit drama serials broadcast on Geo Entertainment while his sister, Maryam Ansari, has also acted in several high-profile drama serials. 

More From Sports:

Health update: Test batter Abid Ali starts rehab after angioplasty

Health update: Test batter Abid Ali starts rehab after angioplasty
Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son

Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son
BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan

BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan
Pele discharged from hospital

Pele discharged from hospital
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph
PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

Greg Chappell hopes to see full-strength Australian team visit Pakistan next year

Greg Chappell hopes to see full-strength Australian team visit Pakistan next year
With Shaheen as captain, I think we can go one step further: Samit Patel

With Shaheen as captain, I think we can go one step further: Samit Patel
Watch: Moin Khan shakes a leg with actor Ali Ansari at son's wedding

Watch: Moin Khan shakes a leg with actor Ali Ansari at son's wedding
Pak vs Aus: Pinch-hitter Asif Ali has Australia in sights

Pak vs Aus: Pinch-hitter Asif Ali has Australia in sights
Displeased Ramiz Raja breaks silence on Yasir Shah's alleged rape case

Displeased Ramiz Raja breaks silence on Yasir Shah's alleged rape case
Shaheen turns down Afridi's advice on assuming captaincy

Shaheen turns down Afridi's advice on assuming captaincy

Latest

view all