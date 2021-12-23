Watch: Moin Khan shakes a leg with actor Ali Ansari at son's wedding

A video of former Pakistan captain and ex-wicketkeeper Moin Khan shaking a leg with actor Ali Ansari is doing the rounds on social media.



In the video, Moin Khan can be seen dancing with Ali Ansari at a wedding event while a group of people, including Ansari's fiance, actress Saboor Aly, film the two from her mobile phone.

Moin Khan's son Owais and Ali Ansari's sister, Maryam Ansari, got married recently.

Other videos of Moin's son and star batsman Azam Khan dancing with his father have also gone viral on social media.

Ali Ansari has been a part of a string of hit drama serials broadcast on Geo Entertainment while his sister, Maryam Ansari, has also acted in several high-profile drama serials.