 
pakistan
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Has Punjab's Chakwal banned co-education in public schools?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

  • Deputy district education officer issues directive to exclude names of female students studying in co-education from enrollment lists
  • Chakwal Education Authority chief executive officer takes notice of matter.
  • Authorities concerned give assure names of female students will not be excluded from enrolment lists, but they will be shifted to girls' schools.

A ban was announced on co-education for girls and boys studying in classes six, seven and eight in the government schools of Chakwal by the deputy district education officer, Geo News reported Friday.

The Chakwal deputy district education officer issued an official notification to exclude the names of female students of grade 6, 7, and 8, studying in co-education setups from the enrollment lists of government schools.

But the Chakwal Education Authority chief executive officer took notice of the matter.

The authorities concerned gave an assurance that the names of the female students will not be excluded from the enrollment lists, but that they will be transferred to girls' schools. They said that a reply has been sought from the deputy district education officer for issuing an incorrect notification.

Later, the district education authority issued a notification for the nullification of the deputy district education officer's directive, saying that it was "passed without prior approval of the authority”.

"The instruction passed without prior approval of the authority by the Deputy District Education Officer [...] Chakwal, vide letter No. 1729, dated 21 December, 2021, regarding prohibition of co-education at elementary level is hereby cancelled/ withdrawn as sub-intio," read the notification.

More From Pakistan:

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together

St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together
Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore

Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore
NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017

NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017
KP, Punjab LG polls: PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy for second phase

KP, Punjab LG polls: PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy for second phase
Pakistan depends on global commercial banks to continue dollar inflows: report

Pakistan depends on global commercial banks to continue dollar inflows: report
Two soldiers martyred as terrorists target security checkpost in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred as terrorists target security checkpost in Balochistan
Winter vacations start from today in 24 districts of Punjab

Winter vacations start from today in 24 districts of Punjab
Limited operations of Green Line bus service to start from tomorrow

Limited operations of Green Line bus service to start from tomorrow
PML-N, PPP 'only alive due to media coverage': Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N, PPP 'only alive due to media coverage': Fawad Chaudhry
Islamabad: Govt school teachers continue protest in front of Parliament House

Islamabad: Govt school teachers continue protest in front of Parliament House
Shahbaz foresees Pakistan's 'khuda hafiz' if govt not sent packing

Shahbaz foresees Pakistan's 'khuda hafiz' if govt not sent packing

Latest

view all