Queen will be joined by Prince Andrew, others for Christmas bash

The Queen will be joined by 25 royal family members and five great-grandchildren for a Christmas bash at Windsor Castle.

This will be the first Christmas that the monarch will be spending after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip.

As per tradition, the 16 family members will take part in a round of gift opening in the castle’s Crimson Drawing Room before their meal.

Among the members includes Prince Edward, his wife Sophie Wessex and their children James, Loise and Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Eugenie and their husbands Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank and children August and Sienna.

Furthermore, Mike, Zara Tindall and their kids Mia, Lena and Lucas will be present too.

Prince Charles and Camilla also revealed yesterday that they will be part of the celebrations as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

However, missing from the event are Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids as this year they decided to spend Christmas with the Middleton family.