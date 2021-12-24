 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to fans on ‘Dance Meri Rani’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi threw down a dance challenge to her millions of fans shortly after her item number Dance Meri Rani crossed 35 million views on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, the Dilbar girl shared her BTS dance video from the sets of Dance Meri Rani and threw down the challenge.

She wrote, “Lets go! The dance challenge is officially on! The best videos will be posted on my main feed!

“Show me your moves. Tag me and #Dancewithnora #Dancemerirani,” Nora said.

The Bollywood dance sensation further said, “P.s ive already started seeing some OUTSTANDING videos.”

Nora Fatehi dropped her another sizzling dance number Dance Meri Rani on December 21, setting the internet on fire.

The song is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan and it features Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa.

