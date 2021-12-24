'Big moment': PM Imran Khan on Rs100bn approvals in Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to mark Rs100 billion approvals in the "Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar" initiative.



This is a "big moment" for Pakistan, as an initiative such as "Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar", should have been launched earlier. "I see Pakistan moving in the direction it should have been."

The prime minister said everyone was aware that the people belonging to the salaried class could not accumulate a certain amount to purchase their own homes.

"Pakistanis who worked as labours overseas had one dream — to build a house for themselves and their families," the prime minister said, regretting that past governments did not pay heed to this issue.

PM Imran Khan said the past governments did not focus on the lower classes as they had only paid attention to the elite in every sector — education, health, and other facilities.

The prime minister said Pakistan's development was never inclusive, and that, according to him, is the reason why the country could not progress.

More to follow.