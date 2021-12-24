 
pakistan
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

'Big moment': PM Imran Khan on Rs100bn approvals in Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to mark Rs100 billion approvals in the "Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar" initiative.

This is a "big moment" for Pakistan, as an initiative such as "Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar", should have been launched earlier. "I see Pakistan moving in the direction it should have been."

The prime minister said everyone was aware that the people belonging to the salaried class could not accumulate a certain amount to purchase their own homes.

"Pakistanis who worked as labours overseas had one dream — to build a house for themselves and their families," the prime minister said, regretting that past governments did not pay heed to this issue.

PM Imran Khan said the past governments did not focus on the lower classes as they had only paid attention to the elite in every sector — education, health, and other facilities.

The prime minister said Pakistan's development was never inclusive, and that, according to him, is the reason why the country could not progress.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad

PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad
Has Punjab's Chakwal banned co-education in public schools?

Has Punjab's Chakwal banned co-education in public schools?
Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together

St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together
Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore

Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore
NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017

NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017
KP, Punjab LG polls: PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy for second phase

KP, Punjab LG polls: PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy for second phase
Pakistan depends on global commercial banks to continue dollar inflows: report

Pakistan depends on global commercial banks to continue dollar inflows: report
Two soldiers martyred as terrorists target security checkpost in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred as terrorists target security checkpost in Balochistan
Winter vacations start from today in 24 districts of Punjab

Winter vacations start from today in 24 districts of Punjab
Limited operations of Green Line bus service to start from tomorrow

Limited operations of Green Line bus service to start from tomorrow

Latest

view all