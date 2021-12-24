Karachi: Teenage girl found after seven days of disappearance

Police finds teenage girl from Karachi's Soldier Bazar area seven days after she went missing.

KARACHI: A teenage girl who went missing from Karachi's Gulzar-e-Hijri area seven days ago has been recovered from Soldier Bazar, Geo News reported Thursday.



According to the report, 14-year-old Tahira told the police that the owner of the house where she used to work as a maid used to allegedly abuse her daily. As a result, she ran away from the house.

Tahira took shelter in a house in the Soldier Bazar area and a woman named Zulaikha informed the police of her whereabouts, per the report.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Gulzar-e-Hijri police station. Tahira’s disappearance was also reported via Zainab Alert.

Police have taken the girl into their custody and an investigation is underway.