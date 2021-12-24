Priyanka Chopra’s mom slams critics of her 8-min role in ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka has limited screen-time in the new 'The Matrix' film but mom Madhu Chopra says it’s ‘crucial’

Priyanka Chopra reportedly has an extremely limited screen-time in the new The Matrix Resurrections film but her mom Madhu Chopra says it’s ‘crucial’ to the plot.

Reacting to a news report that described Priyanka’s role as Sati in the Lana Wachowski directorial as ‘very, very limited’, Madhu simply tweeted, “Crucial and pivotal… FYI.”

The article in question had, in detail, pointed out that Priyanka barely appears on the screen for a total of 8-10 minutes in the 2 hours and 28 minutes-long film.

“Sadly, for Priyanka Chopra Jonas fans, her role in The Matrix Resurrections is very, very limited. She is hardly there for around 8-10 minutes and appears only in the second half. In the first half, she can be seen in two shots, each lasting around 1 or 2 seconds,” it explained.