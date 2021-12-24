 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra’s mom slams critics of her 8-min role in ‘The Matrix’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Priyanka has limited screen-time in the new The Matrix film but mom Madhu Chopra says it’s ‘crucial’
Priyanka has limited screen-time in the new 'The Matrix' film but mom Madhu Chopra says it’s ‘crucial’ 

Priyanka Chopra reportedly has an extremely limited screen-time in the new The Matrix Resurrections film but her mom Madhu Chopra says it’s ‘crucial’ to the plot.

Reacting to a news report that described Priyanka’s role as Sati in the Lana Wachowski directorial as ‘very, very limited’, Madhu simply tweeted, “Crucial and pivotal… FYI.”

The article in question had, in detail, pointed out that Priyanka barely appears on the screen for a total of 8-10 minutes in the 2 hours and 28 minutes-long film.

“Sadly, for Priyanka Chopra Jonas fans, her role in The Matrix Resurrections is very, very limited. She is hardly there for around 8-10 minutes and appears only in the second half. In the first half, she can be seen in two shots, each lasting around 1 or 2 seconds,” it explained.

More From Showbiz:

Star-struck Adnan Siddiqui meets AR Rahman in Dubai

Star-struck Adnan Siddiqui meets AR Rahman in Dubai

Ranveer Singh's '83' hits cinemas

Ranveer Singh's '83' hits cinemas

Anil Kapoor joins 'Fighter's cast, Hrithik Roshan wishes him on birthday

Anil Kapoor joins 'Fighter's cast, Hrithik Roshan wishes him on birthday

Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to fans on ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to fans on ‘Dance Meri Rani’
Shah Rukh Khan kick starts shooting for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’

Shah Rukh Khan kick starts shooting for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’
Kubra Khan wishes Mahira Khan on birthday from the ‘other side’

Kubra Khan wishes Mahira Khan on birthday from the ‘other side’
Alia Bhatt dishes out major BFF goals in latest snaps with her girl gang

Alia Bhatt dishes out major BFF goals in latest snaps with her girl gang
Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari
Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow

Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow
Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Google honours Moin Akhtar with doodle

Google honours Moin Akhtar with doodle
Minal Khan’s hubby Ahsan Mohsin reveals biggest change since marriage

Minal Khan’s hubby Ahsan Mohsin reveals biggest change since marriage

Latest

view all