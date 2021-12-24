Mumbai to introduce 'water taxi' from January 2022

— Twitter.com/ftdalewatertaxi

A water taxi service will be functional in Mumbai from January 2022 to provide hassle-free connectivity between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

According to NDTV, the load on the local train services will ease with the help of the water taxi, specifically the Harbour line. Apart from the road and rail, there are no other transportation options between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.



A single journey will be finished in 30 minutes by the water taxi, so the commute time between the roughly 30-kilometre stretch will be significantly lessened. Throughout the year, the service will operate even during heavy rains, the report said.



Other than that, plans to raise a higher frequency of service between mornings and evenings is also on the cards.

The routes have been allotted by the government, including International Cruise Terminal to Elephanta, Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Rewas, Dharamtar, Karanjade, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Belapur, Nerul, Airoli, Vashi, Khanderi Islands and Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), to various operators, as mentioned in the report.