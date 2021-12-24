 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry's Christmas Card fails to elicit any reaction from royal family

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Meghan Markle, Harrys Christmas Card fails to elicit any reaction from royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Thursday released their 2021 Christmas Card.

The card featured the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children. 

It was for the first that the couple shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet Diana who was born in the US months after her parents moved to California.

Meghan Markle, Harrys Christmas Card fails to elicit any reaction from royal family

Thousands of fans reacted to the highly anticipated release of the Christmas Card but it failed to elicit any reaction from any member of the  British royal family including Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton .

Many royal fans have been wondering if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would share Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card on their official Instagram and Twitter account with a "nice comment" about Lilibet or Archie.

While most of them were left disappointed when they didn't see any hint of the Christmas Card on royal family accounts on Friday, others were still hoping that Kate and William or Queen would use the picture to send Christmas greetings to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles, other royal family members to attend morning service at Windsor Castle

Prince Charles, other royal family members to attend morning service at Windsor Castle
In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

In Pictures: A look into Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘romantic Christmas’ decoration

Jonathan Groff would ‘jump’ at opportunity to return to ‘Mindhunter’

Jonathan Groff would ‘jump’ at opportunity to return to ‘Mindhunter’
BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why

BTS Jin says 'World Handsome' title is a joke: Here's Why
Kate Winslet talks about tear-jerking reunion with Leornado DiCaprio

Kate Winslet talks about tear-jerking reunion with Leornado DiCaprio
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's photos scream 'who's in charge'
Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message

Madonna’s children take over mom’s IG handle for a special holiday message
Former stand-in accuses Chris Noth of 'manhandling' her on the sets

Former stand-in accuses Chris Noth of 'manhandling' her on the sets
James Franco slammed by his accusers for latest ‘insensitive’ remarks

James Franco slammed by his accusers for latest ‘insensitive’ remarks
Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Who did the Christmas holiday card better?

Kate Middleton vs Meghan Markle: Who did the Christmas holiday card better?
Here’s how Royal Family will celebrate Christmas this year

Here’s how Royal Family will celebrate Christmas this year
Bella Hadid thanks Justin Bieber for promoting her business

Bella Hadid thanks Justin Bieber for promoting her business

Latest

view all