 
pakistan
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

— AFP/File.
— AFP/File.

China and Hungary, in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), have announced scholarships for Pakistani students for the 2022-23 in-take.

Students can apply before January 3, 2022, for the Chinese government scholarships. Meanwhile, those who wish to apply for the Hungarian scholarship can get themselves registered before January 17, 2022.

China Scholarship Council (CSC) is responsible for the enrollment and registration of this programme.

Designated Chinese universities are offering various programmes including Science, Engineering, Agriculture, Medicine, Economics, Legal Studies, Management, Education etc., for bachelor's programme, mater's schemes, and PhD level.

For details about the Chinese scholarship, click here.

The Hungarian government is offering Stipendium Hungarian Scholarship Programme for bachelor, one-tier master's programme and PhD.

HEC has provided the details related to medical and dental seats offered by Hungary.

For details about the Chinese scholarship, click here.

Applicants are advised to go through all the instructions before submitting the form. 

More From Pakistan:

'Soldiers still getting martyred': Rabbani demands clarity over govt-TTP deal

'Soldiers still getting martyred': Rabbani demands clarity over govt-TTP deal
Karachi: Teenage girl found after seven days of disappearance

Karachi: Teenage girl found after seven days of disappearance

'Big moment': PM Imran Khan on Rs100bn approvals in 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative

'Big moment': PM Imran Khan on Rs100bn approvals in 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative
PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad

PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad
Govt cannot supply LNG for domestic consumption: Hammad Azhar

Govt cannot supply LNG for domestic consumption: Hammad Azhar
The political memes that defined 2021

The political memes that defined 2021
Has Punjab's Chakwal banned co-education in public schools?

Has Punjab's Chakwal banned co-education in public schools?
Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together

St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together
Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore

Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore
NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017

NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017
KP, Punjab LG polls: PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy for second phase

KP, Punjab LG polls: PM Imran Khan forms committee to devise strategy for second phase

Latest

view all