 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Friday.

Tremors were felt in Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.2 on the Richter Scale.

The epicentre was 15 northwest of Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier this month, earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi — the provincial capital of Sindh.

Tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and I.I. Chundrigarh road, among other areas, per Geo News.

Reports had revealed that the quake was also felt in areas of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gadap Town, North Nazimabad, Keamari, and Federal B Area, while Dhabeji and Gharo of District Thatta were also affected.

PMD had said that the frequency of the quake was 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, adding that it measured a depth of 15 kilometres. Tremors were felt in the city at 10:16pm, while its epicentre was 15 north of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.

More From Pakistan:

HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

HEC offers international scholarships in collaboration with China, Hungary

'Soldiers still getting martyred': Rabbani demands clarity over govt-TTP deal

'Soldiers still getting martyred': Rabbani demands clarity over govt-TTP deal
Karachi: Teenage girl found after seven days of disappearance

Karachi: Teenage girl found after seven days of disappearance

'Big moment': PM Imran Khan on Rs100bn approvals in 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative

'Big moment': PM Imran Khan on Rs100bn approvals in 'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar initiative
PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad

PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad
Govt cannot supply LNG for domestic consumption: Hammad Azhar

Govt cannot supply LNG for domestic consumption: Hammad Azhar
The political memes that defined 2021

The political memes that defined 2021
Has Punjab's Chakwal banned co-education in public schools?

Has Punjab's Chakwal banned co-education in public schools?
Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

Shaukat Tarin sworn in as senator

St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together

St Patrick's Boys High School organises Christmas get-together
Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore

Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkwa can't charge annual, admission fees anymore
NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017

NAB record states it investigated over 250 MPs since 2017

Latest

view all