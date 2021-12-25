4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Friday.



Tremors were felt in Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.2 on the Richter Scale.

The epicentre was 15 northwest of Balakot, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier this month, earthquake tremors were felt in Karachi — the provincial capital of Sindh.

Tremors were felt in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir Cantt, Scheme 33, and I.I. Chundrigarh road, among other areas, per Geo News.

Reports had revealed that the quake was also felt in areas of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gadap Town, North Nazimabad, Keamari, and Federal B Area, while Dhabeji and Gharo of District Thatta were also affected.

PMD had said that the frequency of the quake was 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale, adding that it measured a depth of 15 kilometres. Tremors were felt in the city at 10:16pm, while its epicentre was 15 north of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Karachi.