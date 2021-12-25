 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday details her plans for Christmas 2021

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Ananya Panday details her plans for Christmas 2021
Ananya Panday details her plans for Christmas 2021

Ananya Panday is also looking forward to have a gleeful holiday with her family as she recently shared a sneak peek into her plans for Christmas.

During her conversation with Hindustan Times, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star reflected on enjoying the festivities with her family members as a child. 

Detailing her observance of the festival, Panday shared, “My younger sister Rysa and I put up a tree every single year ten days before Christmas and decorate it.”

“We play Christmas songs and our dogs keep barking and trying to eat the tree. It’s like a tradition now," she added.

The 23-year-old actor also gushed over her father Chunky Panday who has been a Santa Claus for his daughter, full filling all of their wishes.

“He always has a smile on his face and he has a Santa belly too. He has given me the ability to laugh things off. 

That’s the most important present I’ve received from him," the Student of the Year 2 actor explained. 

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra’s mom slams critics of her 8-min role in ‘The Matrix’

Priyanka Chopra’s mom slams critics of her 8-min role in ‘The Matrix’
Star-struck Adnan Siddiqui meets AR Rahman in Dubai

Star-struck Adnan Siddiqui meets AR Rahman in Dubai

Ranveer Singh's '83' hits cinemas

Ranveer Singh's '83' hits cinemas

Anil Kapoor joins 'Fighter's cast, Hrithik Roshan wishes him on birthday

Anil Kapoor joins 'Fighter's cast, Hrithik Roshan wishes him on birthday

Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to fans on ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Nora Fatehi throws a dance challenge to fans on ‘Dance Meri Rani’
Shah Rukh Khan kick starts shooting for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’

Shah Rukh Khan kick starts shooting for Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’
Kubra Khan wishes Mahira Khan on birthday from the ‘other side’

Kubra Khan wishes Mahira Khan on birthday from the ‘other side’
Alia Bhatt dishes out major BFF goals in latest snaps with her girl gang

Alia Bhatt dishes out major BFF goals in latest snaps with her girl gang
Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari

Saboor Aly slams outlet for recording her 'serious discussion' with Ali Ansari
Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow

Iqra Aziz launches Kabir's Instagram account, asks fans to follow
Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen finds ‘peace’ after split with boyfriend Rohman Shawl
Google honours Moin Akhtar with doodle

Google honours Moin Akhtar with doodle

Latest

view all