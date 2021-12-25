PM Imran Khan announces new party structure for PTI

Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints Asad Umar as the new secretary-general of PTI. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the ruling PTI, has announced the new party structure a day after dissolving all the PTI bodies following a setback in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry shared the development on Sunday.



In the new party setup, Asad Umar has been given the post of secretary-general while Pervez Khattak, Ali Haider Zaidi, Qasim Suri, Shafqat Mahmood and Khusro Bakhtiar have been appointed as new provincial heads of the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Southern Punjab respectively.

Aamir Mehmood Kiani has been made the party's additional secretary-general, the minister added.

Commenting on his appointment, Asad Umar said that holding an important position in Pakistan's largest political party is a matter of honour and also a great responsibility.



"Inshallah, under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI will get stronger as per the expectations of party workers and voters. The workers of this party are its capital, which no other party has."

A day earlier, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the prime minister had dissolved the party setup following consultations with the senior party leaders.

Briefing the media after a meeting of the PTI top leadership here, Fawad had said all the office-bearers of the PTI’s organisational setup had been removed from their posts, as the forum discussed KP LG elections and the country’s overall situation.

The minister had said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of PTI in the first phase of LG elections in the KP and the distribution of tickets.

Fawad had explained that a 21-member constitutional committee, consisting of national PTI leadership, had been formed that was working on the new constitution of the party.

It consists of Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser, Ali Amin Gandapur from KP, Fawad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Saifullah Niazee, Amir Kayani and Usman Buzdar from Punjab.

Likewise, he had continued that Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali and Qasim Suri would represent Balochistan, while Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi from Sindh and Asad Umar from the federal capital were made part of the committee.

The minister had noted that after the approval of the committee comprising senior members, new organisations of the PTI would be constituted.

He had emphasised that PTI was the largest political party in Pakistan, which had the status of a national federal party, whereas Imran Khan is the leader of the federation and his vote bank was everywhere from Gwadar to Khyber and from Karachi to Lahore.