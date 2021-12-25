WATCH: Musical duo spread Christmas cheer at Karachi airport

A musical duo play traditional "jingle bells" at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. — Facebook

Christmas is being celebrated across the country today, with homes and churches decked out in festive lights and Christians seen spreading cheer in interesting ways.



A musical duo, on Christmas Eve, was seen playing the traditional "jingle bells" at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Christmas Eve.

Lenny Massey played the saxophone, while his fellow musician Selwyn Gerald Fernandes was entertaining people at the airport by strumming a guitar.

Travellers awaiting their luggage could not resist the melody and an elderly man started swaying to the beat.

"Yes that's the Karachi Airport guys! Merry Christmas everyone — make love not war," Massey said on his Facebook handle.