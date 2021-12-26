 
pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shares adorable picture from his childhood

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/file
Instagram erupted with love and praise when PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari shared an adorable picture from his childhood on the photo and video sharing social networking site Sunday.

Childhood is undoubtedly a joyful period in everyone's life. Be it a celebrity or politician, they all share pictures from their childhood on social media at some point.

So Sunday was Bilawal's day to show people how cute he looked in a picture that apparently hangs on a wall by the politician's bedside.

In the picture, Bilawal is only a toddler. The picture has garnered over 5,500 likes and hundreds of comments full of admiration for a young Bilawal.

One Instagram user wrote: "Well aren’t you just the cutest little thing ever MA!!".

Another said, "MashaAllah little Prince."

