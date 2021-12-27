Watch: Test cricketer Abid Ali 'gains momentum back'

Abid Ali expresses gratitude towards fans, family and friends for their love and support during his illness.

Says he will get well soon by the will of Allah.

Requests people to pray for him and his quick recovery.

Pakistan Test cricketer Abid Ali has said that he is recovering and gaining his momentum back, as he continues to follow his doctor's advice.

Last Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Abid Ali was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome after he complained of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match.

In a recent Tweet, Abid Ali posted a video while walking on a treadmill. He thanked his fans, family and friends for their love and support during his illness and said that he will get well soon by the will of Allah.

He also requested people to pray for him and his quick recovery.

"Alhumdulilah, getting back in the momentum as per the doctor's instructions. A big thank you for the immense love and support shown by my family, fiends and followers. Inshallah I will recover soon. Keep praying," Abid Ali wrote.

The Test batter has resumed his rehabilitation after undergoing an angioplasty procedure, according to the PCB.



"As part of his rehabilitation process, he did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort. He will continue his rehab in the hospital until he is discharged early next week," said the cricket board on Thursday.

Abid had to undergo the procedure at a local hospital in Karachi after he felt chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Abid's team Central Punjab was being played at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi, when the player was rushed to a "cardiac hospital" for treatment, PCB had said.

Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings, it added.

Abid Ali's record

Since his Quaid-e-Azam Trophy debut in 2007, Abid has been a constant presence on Pakistan's domestic circuit, amassing over 6,000 runs. The player first represented Pakistan internationally at the age of 31.