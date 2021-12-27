 
Showbiz
Monday Dec 27 2021
By
Web Desk

When Salman Khan rejected ‘Chak De! India’ to not hurt Pakistani fans

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 27, 2021

I wish they hadnt added India to the title, says Salman of the 2007 hit starring Shah Rukh Khan
'I wish they hadn't added India to the title,' says Salman of the 2007 hit starring Shah Rukh Khan

It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan’s 2007 hit Chak De! India was first offered to Salman Khan, however, what many might not know is that Salman rejected the film to safeguard his Pakistani fans’ feelings.

Talking to The Indian Express in 2007 about the film which went on to become a major hit for SRK and filmmaker Aditya Chopra, the Dabangg actor said, “I don't regret not doing the film but I agree that my judgement about it was wrong.”

Salman went on to list two reasons based on which he had rejected the film at the time.

“I had a problem with the climax. My reasoning was that if you lose to Pakistan then you also have to win with Pakistan. I also had a problem with the title. I wish they hadn't added India to the title. I felt our fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh might feel bad.”

Chak De! India starred SRK as a disgraced hockey player who goes on to coach the Indian women’s hockey team to a world cup victory. 

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan says snake bit him 'thrice' before hospitalisation

Salman Khan says snake bit him 'thrice' before hospitalisation
India wants Sunny Leone to be 'arrested' over outrageous song

India wants Sunny Leone to be 'arrested' over outrageous song
Katrina Kaif sends 'love' to 'brilliant' Salman Khan on birthday

Katrina Kaif sends 'love' to 'brilliant' Salman Khan on birthday
Viral: Talha Anjum trends after lashing out at Islamabadi fan amid concert

Viral: Talha Anjum trends after lashing out at Islamabadi fan amid concert
Salman Khan discloses title of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, confirms ‘No Entry’ sequel

Salman Khan discloses title of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2’, confirms ‘No Entry’ sequel

Aiman Khan's daughter Amal welcomes her first snow: Watch Adorable Photos

Aiman Khan's daughter Amal welcomes her first snow: Watch Adorable Photos
Watch: Salman Khan, niece Ayat enjoy unicorn-themed birthday bash

Watch: Salman Khan, niece Ayat enjoy unicorn-themed birthday bash

Disha Patani laughs and grooves with Sidharth Malhotra: Watch

Disha Patani laughs and grooves with Sidharth Malhotra: Watch
Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘retro-themed’ Christmas celebrations with family

Inside Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘retro-themed’ Christmas celebrations with family
Mariam Ansari wraps up wedding festivities with day-time valima: See

Mariam Ansari wraps up wedding festivities with day-time valima: See
Atif Aslam rides bike, struggles to reach concert venue amid Karachi traffic

Atif Aslam rides bike, struggles to reach concert venue amid Karachi traffic
Salman Khan’s father updates on the actor’s health condition amid snake bite

Salman Khan’s father updates on the actor’s health condition amid snake bite

Latest

view all